Israel Warns Hamas: Accept U.S. Envoy’s Gaza Ceasefire Deal or Face Destruction

Jerusalem: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has issued a stark warning to Hamas, stating that the group must accept the Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff or face annihilation.

The U.S.-brokered plan includes a 60-day ceasefire, the release of 10 living Israeli hostages and 18 bodies in two phases, and the release by Israel of 1,236 Palestinian detainees and prisoners, along with the bodies of 180 Palestinians.

Katz emphasized that Israel is continuing its military operations in Gaza with full force, carrying out attacks by air, land, and sea on an unprecedented scale “for maximum protection of our soldiers in preparation for the entry of the maneuvering forces in each area.”

The Israeli military reported that since Thursday, its air force, alongside ground forces, had struck dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists, dismantling weapons, and targeting terrorist infrastructure.

The White House confirmed that Israel has signed off on the 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal, which was submitted by U.S. President Donald Trump and Special Envoy Witkoff. However, Hamas has expressed reservations about the plan, stating that it fails to meet any of the group’s “just and legitimate demands.”

The proposal reportedly includes the release of 28 Israeli hostages and 125 Palestinian prisoners, and the return of the remains of deceased individuals, but does not require Israel to end the war or withdraw troops, key Hamas demands.

As of May 30, 2025, Hamas is reviewing the new U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal following Israeli approval, amid ongoing hostilities that have killed at least 27 Palestinians in recent airstrikes.

The proposal reportedly includes a 60-day pause in fighting and negotiations for a longer-term truce in exchange for the release of the remaining 58 Israeli hostages, a third of whom are believed to be alive. President Trump expressed optimism about a forthcoming agreement and warned Israel against preemptive attacks on Iran during ongoing nuclear negotiations.