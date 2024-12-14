Israeli Airstrike on Nuseirat Camp in Gaza Kills 30 Palestinians

Gaza: Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza continues, with a recent Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza resulting in the deaths of at least 30 Palestinians.

According to foreign media reports, Israeli fighter jets targeted a house in the besieged Nuseirat camp, killing 30 Palestinians and injuring at least 40 others. Most of the casualties are reported to be women and children. The airstrikes also hit several other homes and buildings in the camp.

The escalating violence has drawn widespread international concern, as Israel’s military actions show no sign of slowing down.

In a separate development, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed Israeli airstrikes in Syria, stating that their purpose was to ensure that military equipment left behind by the Syrian military does not fall into the “wrong hands.” Blinken made the remarks during a visit to Jordan, emphasizing that Israel’s stated objective was to prevent Syrian military hardware from being seized or used by hostile forces.

Regarding U.S. citizens in the region, Blinken also confirmed that the U.S. is working to bring an American citizen, identified as Travis Terman, back to the U.S. He added that while there have been some official updates regarding this case, there is no new information regarding the missing American journalist, Austin Tice.