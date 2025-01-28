Israeli Drone Strike Kills Two Palestinians in West Bank

A deadly Israeli drone strike in the Nour Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank has resulted in the deaths of two Palestinian men and left three others injured. The attack targeted a vehicle, igniting a fire at the scene, which prompted immediate response from ambulances and civil defense teams.

Fatalities and Injuries from Drone Attack

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that the two men who died were identified as Ihab Abu Atwi and Ramez Al-Damiri. The victims were transported to Tulkarm Governmental Hospital after the strike. Local sources reported that the attack caused significant damage and led to a fire, adding to the chaos of the incident.

Israeli Defense Forces Confirm the Strike

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) confirmed that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out the strike as part of a counterterrorism operation. According to the statement, Ihab Abu Atwi, who was the head of Hamas in Tulkarm, was involved in multiple shooting attacks, including a July 2023 assault on an Israeli vehicle near the Ramin junction, which resulted in three Israelis being injured.

The IDF also referred to the operation as part of a broader counterterrorism initiative aimed at targeting militants in the region.

Escalating Violence in the West Bank

The strike comes amid heightened violence in the West Bank, with a recent surge in clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces. The ongoing seven-day Israeli military offensive in Jenin has led to further airstrikes, home demolitions, and the displacement of thousands of families, according to Palestinian security sources.

Since October 2023, violence has intensified in the region, with Palestinian health officials reporting over 800 Palestinian casualties from Israeli military operations in the past year. This has added to the already tense atmosphere in the occupied West Bank.

As the situation continues to evolve, the international community is closely monitoring the impact of these operations on both Palestinian civilians and Israeli security efforts.