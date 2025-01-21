Israeli Forces Kill 6, Injure 35 in West Bank Operation Targeting Militants

Ramallah: Israeli troops conducted a large-scale military operation in Jenin, a city in the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday, resulting in at least six deaths and 35 injuries, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel’s military described the action as a “significant and broad operation” targeting Palestinian militants in Jenin, a hotspot of frequent clashes and gunbattles even before the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack that escalated tensions in the region.

Tensions Amid Fragile Ceasefire

The operation comes just days into a six-week ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The truce includes the release of 33 hostages held by militants in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Jenin, a focal point of resistance in the West Bank, has experienced numerous Israeli incursions in recent years, intensifying after Hamas’ assault earlier in October. The latest operation highlights the ongoing volatility in the region despite ceasefire efforts in Gaza.

Historical Context

Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem during the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians aspire to establish an independent state comprising these territories.

The ongoing military actions underscore the deep divisions and the critical need for a lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.