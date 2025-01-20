IWL: East Bengal Make Nita FA Dance to Their Tune to Stay on Top

East Bengal Dominates Nita FA with a 4-1 Victory

Bhubaneswar: East Bengal FC continued their flawless run in the Indian Women’s League 2024-25 with a commanding 4-1 victory over Nita FA at the Capital Football Arena on Monday. The Moshal Girls showcased their dominance, with goals from Anju Tamang, Soumya Guguloth, Resty Nanziri, and Sandhiya Ranganathan. Ghanaian striker Gifty Acheampong scored a consolation goal for Nita FA.

East Bengal Maintain Perfect Record

The victory saw East Bengal maintain their spot at the top of the table, having won all three of their matches and accumulated nine points. Nita FA, despite the loss, remained in second place with four points from three games, including one win, one draw, and one loss.

East Bengal Show Their Superiority

From the start of the match, East Bengal, under the guidance of coach Anthony Andrews, took control of the game. The Red and Gold Brigade displayed a blend of resolute defense, dynamic midfield play, and incisive attacking moves. They were both flamboyant and efficient, outplaying Nita FA at every turn.

Early Lead for East Bengal

East Bengal took the lead in the 30th minute after a chaotic corner kick situation. Tamang capitalized on a defensive scramble to poke the ball into the net and give East Bengal a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Quick Fire Goals in the Second Half

The intensity didn’t drop after the break. In the 48th minute, Soumya Guguloth doubled the lead with a well-executed strike following a beautifully orchestrated move from midfield. Just two minutes later, Resty Nanziri added a third goal, finishing off a swift pass that cut through Nita FA’s defense and left goalkeeper Sasmita Parida helpless.

Nita FA’s Brief Fightback

Nita FA, determined to get back into the game, pulled one back in the 61st minute. East Bengal’s defense faltered briefly, failing to clear a long ball, which allowed Gifty Acheampong to seize the opportunity and score.

Sandhiya Seals the Victory for East Bengal

However, any hopes of a Nita FA comeback were quickly extinguished. In the 67th minute, East Bengal continued their relentless attack and secured the win with a goal from Sandhiya Ranganathan, who expertly converted a corner to make it 4-1.

East Bengal’s impressive performance has solidified their position as one of the title favorites in the 2024-25 Indian Women’s League.