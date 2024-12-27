Jammu And Kashmir Police attaches properties of terrorists

Jammu: In a bold crackdown against anti-national elements, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with civil authorities, attached properties of three individuals involved in unlawful activities and operating from across the border. This operation took place in the Rajouri district and highlights the administration’s resolve to combat terrorism and maintain peace.

Properties Seized Under Criminal Procedure Code Section 88

A police spokesperson confirmed the action was taken under Section 88 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The properties seized belonged to:

Khadim Hussain , resident of Kandi, Tehsil Kotranka, Rajouri.

, resident of Kandi, Tehsil Kotranka, Rajouri. Muneer Hussain , resident of Gakhrote, Tehsil Kotranka, Rajouri.

, resident of Gakhrote, Tehsil Kotranka, Rajouri. Mohd Shabir, resident of Panjnara, Tehsil Kotranka, Rajouri.

The attached properties are valued at approximately ₹18.5 lakhs. The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Kotranka, authorized the seizure orders, which were swiftly executed by a joint team of police and civil officials.

Joint Action to Strengthen Regional Security

This decisive operation underscores the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the district administration to crack down on terror-linked activities. By targeting the financial resources of anti-national elements, the authorities aim to weaken their network and ensure public safety.

Public Cooperation Urged for Better Security

Law enforcement agencies are calling on the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

Community involvement is crucial for bolstering security measures and maintaining peace in the region.

For updates on similar actions and the latest news from Jammu and Kashmir, stay tuned.