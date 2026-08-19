Jharkhand exam cancellations spark fresh protests, selected candidates storm Secretariat campus

Ranchi: Protests by candidates who cleared recruitment examinations and employees affected by the cancellation of appointments intensified in Jharkhand following the state government’s decision to cancel several JPSC and JSSC examinations.

Since Monday evening, hundreds of successful candidates and employees whose jobs have been affected by the decision gathered outside the main gate of Project Bhawan, which houses the Jharkhand Secretariat, demanding that the government reconsider and withdraw the decision.

The situation became tense during the protest when a section of the candidates breached the security cordon, broke through barricades, and entered the Project Bhawan premises. The protesters raised slogans, including “Insaaf do ya phansi”, as they demanded justice from the state government.

Despite heavy rainfall, a large number of candidates and affected employees continued their protest outside Project Bhawan throughout the night. The protesters said the government’s decision has put their jobs, careers, and futures at risk.

The protesting candidates argued that if irregularities took place during the recruitment examinations, the specific cases should be investigated and those found responsible should face action.

However, they said cancelling entire recruitment processes and appointments made on the basis of those examinations was unfair to candidates who had cleared the selection process through legitimate means.

Several successful JSSC-CGL candidates participating in the demonstration said they had cleared the examination after years of preparation and hard work before receiving their appointments. Some protesters claimed that they had even resigned from jobs elsewhere to take up government employment in Jharkhand.

Now, following the government’s decision, they said they have once again been left without employment and are facing uncertainty about their future.

One of the protesters said: “Until yesterday, we were employees in the Secretariat; today, we are standing on the street. What is our fault? If someone committed wrongdoing, action should be taken against them, but why are our jobs being taken away?”

The protesters have urged the government to conduct a multi-level inquiry into the cases concerning their appointments and examine each candidate individually before taking any action against them.

“Terminating the appointment of a candidate, whose hiring was otherwise compliant with the rules, solely due to a dispute surrounding the examination is unfair,” another protester said.

Several affected assistants also narrated their experiences during the protest, explaining that they had spent years preparing for the examinations, appeared for the written tests and completed the interview process before finally receiving their appointment letters.

With their appointments now under threat, the affected employees said they are facing a serious financial crisis and are worried about how they will support their families.

The latest protest comes after a prolonged agitation by students, which led the state government to cancel several JPSC and JSSC examinations based on findings from a CID inquiry. The government has cancelled 22 examinations, suspended the process for six others, and ordered an investigation into irregularities concerning 17 examinations.

Additionally, a decision has been made to investigate and review appointments made since 2014. While students who had been protesting against alleged exam irregularities have hailed this government decision as a major victory, selected candidates and affected employees have begun to oppose it.

They argue that while those responsible for irregularities in the examinations should be punished, candidates selected through fair means should not have to pay the price. Security arrangements outside Project Bhawan have also been tightened.

A large police force has been deployed, and the situation is being closely monitored.

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