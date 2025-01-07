J&K Police Attach Property Worth ₹1 Crore in Major Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Under NDPS Act

Srinagar: In a significant move against drug trafficking and its financial networks, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached property worth ₹1 crore in Anantnag district under the Prevention of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

This decisive action underscores the region’s intensified efforts to combat the growing menace of drug abuse and dismantle the economic structures that sustain it.

Details of the Property Attachment

The Anantnag Police attached a double-story residential house belonging to Khurshid Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Gani Dar, in Satkipora village. The property, built on one kanal (approximately 5,445 square feet) of land, is valued at around ₹1 crore. It was seized under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, which pertains to the attachment of properties linked to the proceeds of drug trafficking.

The property is directly connected to an ongoing narcotics case registered under FIR No. 47/2019 at the Srigufwara Police Station. This case involved the recovery of substantial quantities of contraband substances, making it a critical target in the fight against drug-related crimes.

Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Networks

This action marks a significant step in dismantling the financial and logistical networks that support drug trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir. By targeting the proceeds of crime, the Anantnag Police aim to weaken the infrastructure that enables the illegal narcotics trade.

In a statement, the police emphasized their commitment to eradicating the drug menace, saying, “This decisive step underscores Anantnag Police’s resolve to disrupt the financial frameworks supporting drug trafficking. Such actions aim to deter criminal activities and safeguard society from the adverse effects of drug abuse.”

Impact of the Anti-Drug Campaign

The attachment of properties linked to drug trafficking serves multiple purposes:

Deterrence: By seizing assets tied to criminal activities, authorities aim to discourage individuals from engaging in the drug trade. Public Awareness: The police’s proactive measures signal a strong message to society about their determination to combat the drug menace. Economic Disruption: Targeting the financial gains of traffickers undermines their ability to sustain and expand their illegal operations.

Community Involvement and Appeal

The J&K Police have called on citizens to support their efforts in creating a drug-free society. They have urged communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to narcotics. “Public cooperation is essential in eradicating the scourge of drug abuse,” the statement added.

Terrorism and Drug Nexus in J&K

The action against drug traffickers also aligns with broader security operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have been actively dismantling terror networks, including overground workers (OGWs) and sympathizers. Intelligence agencies have long highlighted the connection between drug trafficking and terrorism, as proceeds from the illegal drug trade often fund militant activities.

Following the peaceful and widely participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in J&K, terrorists have intensified their attempts to destabilize the region. Intelligence reports suggest that handlers across the border in Pakistan are directing terrorists to escalate violence in response to the diminishing support for terrorism in the union territory.

Global Recognition of Peace Efforts in J&K

The peaceful conduct of elections in J&K, witnessed by diplomats from several countries, has frustrated terror handlers based in Pakistan. These handlers are reportedly urging militants to give the fading insurgency a final push, even as security forces continue to achieve significant breakthroughs in anti-terror operations.

J&K Police’s Multi-Pronged Strategy

The attachment of Khurshid Ahmad Dar’s property is part of the J&K Police’s comprehensive approach to combating both terrorism and drug-related crimes. This strategy includes: