Ponnam Prabhakar Declares Jubilee Hills Ticket Reserved for Local Candidate

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar has announced that the Congress party will provide its ticket for the upcoming by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency exclusively to a local candidate, rather than to outsiders.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Ponnam Prabhakar, who also holds the position of in-charge Minister for Hyderabad, explained that while there are ticket hopefuls from various divisions within the constituency, the party will allocate the ticket based on the results of a survey conducted by the Congress party specifically for the by-election.

He stated, “Regardless of who the candidates may be, it is essential for everyone to collaborate. The decision regarding the ticket will be made by the party. A survey will evaluate the candidates, and those who perform better will have the opportunity. The ticket will be granted according to the survey outcomes. I am optimistic that we will see the Congress flag raised in Jubilee Hills.”

The Minister announced that the State government is constructing numerous flyovers, underpasses, sewage treatment plants, parks, and drainage systems, with a particular focus on Hyderabad.

“Since the formation of Telangana State, there has been no additional water supplied to Hyderabad. Aside from the water provided during the Congress administration, the previous BRS government did not facilitate any water supply to the city. Currently, we are in the process of bringing 15 TMC of water through the Godavari Phase 2 initiative,” he noted.

The Minister emphasised that as Hyderabad undergoes rapid development, the State government is actively promoting the construction of rainwater harvesting pits to enhance groundwater levels and is striving to make Hyderabad free from pollution.

“We have authorized only electric vehicles, CNG, and LPG autos to operate within the ring road. Additionally, we are in the process of converting RTC buses to electric models,” he stated.

Congress leaders Azharuddin and Naveen Yadav were also present.