Junaid Khan Shows ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer to Salman Khan on ‘Sikandar’ Set

Mumbai: Actor Junaid Khan recently visited the sets of Salman Khan‘s upcoming film Sikandar to showcase the trailer of his own upcoming project, Loveyapa.

According to a source, Junaid made a special trip to present the trailer to the Bollywood superstar, who had a positive reaction. “Salman Khan absolutely loved the trailer, especially the line where Junaid says, ‘Achi Khasi Zindagi ka Bigg Boss bana ke rakh diya hai.’ This line had Salman in splits as he found it hilarious,” the source shared.

Junaid Khan Immerses Himself in Role for ‘Loveyapa’

In preparation for his role in Loveyapa, Junaid Khan spent three months in Delhi to deeply understand the city’s lifestyle and culture. A close source revealed, “Junaid Khan truly immersed himself in the role by living in Delhi for three months. He wanted to capture the essence and nuances of a typical Delhi boy for the film.”

Loveyapa is set in the world of modern romance, weaving a heartwarming story filled with unforgettable performances, lively music, and stunning visuals. The plot revolves around a young couple whose relationship faces challenges after they swap their mobile phones, revealing harsh truths about each other. The film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Love Today, which starred Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana.

Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Marks His Big Screen Return

Meanwhile, Sikandar, which marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after over a year, has already generated buzz. His last appearance was in Tiger 3. The teaser of Sikandar is accompanied by a dynamic background score composed by the renowned Santosh Narayanan, adding to the grandeur of the film’s visuals.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for his work on Ghajini, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman Khan. The film marks a reunion between Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, following their 2014 hit Kick.