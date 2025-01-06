K.T. Rama Rao Returns from ACB Office Amidst Controversy in Formula E Case: Lawyer’s Absence Sparks Tension

Hyderabad: A dramatic scene unfolded in Hyderabad as K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), returned from the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office without appearing before investigating officials in the ongoing Formula E race case.

This followed a dispute regarding the presence of his lawyer during the interrogation.

The former minister, accompanied by his legal representative, arrived at the ACB headquarters located in Banjara Hills on January 6. However, police authorities at the ACB office denied permission for KTR’s lawyer to be present during the investigation.

KTR, asserting his legal right to have his lawyer by his side, was stopped by the police. He engaged in discussions with officials while seated in his car but eventually submitted a written statement to the ACB officers and departed without further cooperation.

KTR later arrived at the BRS party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, where he expressed his intention to decide on his next steps based on the Telangana High Court’s forthcoming ruling on his quash petition. The incident has ignited a political storm, with the BRS leader alleging a conspiracy to frame him.

Formula E Case and Allegations of Corruption

This development is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the Formula E race deal. Last month, the ACB booked KTR, former Special Chief Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department Arvind Kumar, and former Chief Engineer of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) B.L.N. Reddy for their involvement in the Formula E deal. The charges involve Rs 54.88 crore in alleged financial irregularities.

The complaint filed by M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary to the Government MA&UD, claims that foreign remittances were made without prior approval from the relevant regulatory authorities. The complaint further states that this led to an additional tax burden of Rs 8.06 crore for HMDA. Furthermore, the payment was allegedly made while the Model Code of Conduct for the state assembly elections was in effect, and without any approval from the Election Commission of India.

As a result of these allegations, the FIR (First Information Report) has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

KTR’s Allegations of Government Conspiracy

KTR, who served as the Municipal Administration Minister during the previous BRS-led government, has vehemently denied the allegations of corruption. In his statement to the media, KTR suggested that the government was attempting to frame him in the Formula E case. He cited the case of BRS leader Patnam Narender Reddy, claiming that false confessions were made implicating him in the Lagacherla incident. KTR further alleged that there was a plot by the current government, led by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), to raid his house after summoning him for questioning.

Enforcement Directorate to Question KTR

In addition to the ongoing investigation by the ACB, KTR has also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 7 in connection with the alleged money laundering aspect of the Formula E case. The ED has also called on Arvind Kumar and B.L.N. Reddy to appear for questioning on January 8 and 9, respectively.

The Enforcement Directorate’s inquiry into money laundering comes amid rising political tensions surrounding the Formula E deal, and the BRS leadership continues to assert that the case is politically motivated.

Legal Action and High Court Petition

KTR, who has filed a quash petition in the Telangana High Court, is seeking to have the charges against him dismissed. On December 31, the Telangana High Court reserved its orders on the petition and directed the ACB not to arrest KTR until the court issues its ruling.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, KTR remains adamant that he is being targeted in a politically motivated manner. The outcome of the Telangana High Court’s ruling will likely determine his next steps and whether he will continue to face legal scrutiny from the ACB and Enforcement Directorate.