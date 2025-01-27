Kangana Ranaut Begins Shooting for Upcoming Movie with R. Madhavan

Mumbai: After the release of her movie Emergency, actress Kangana Ranaut has already embarked on her next film project.

On Monday, Kangana shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of her upcoming untitled film, posting it on her Instagram Stories. The picture featured a clapperboard with details about the shoot day. The movie stars R. Madhavan, marking a reunion between the two actors after nearly a decade. The last time they shared the screen together was in the hit film Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Kangana expressed her excitement on set, writing, “Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set.”

Meanwhile, Kangana’s previous directorial venture, Emergency, which marked her second project as a director after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has faced a disappointing run at the box office. The film has managed to collect only Rs 20 crore after 10 days of release, against a reported budget of Rs 60 crore.

In Emergency, Kangana portrayed the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Despite the political backdrop, the actress clarified that the film is not a political narrative but focuses on a particular chapter in Indian history.

She said, “This is not a political film. It’s a story. It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now, but eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that you just saw the film, and you won’t feel like you have to vote for anyone.”

She further added, “If you see ‘Argo’ in Hollywood, you don’t come out thinking who to vote for or who not to vote for. You simply come out being enlightened by one episode, just that chunk of history. That’s it. I think if people see it like that, they won’t be disappointed.”

Emergency is set during the period of the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in the 1970s and delves into one of the most talked-about chapters in Indian democracy.