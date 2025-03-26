Kareena Kapoor Expresses Admiration for Soha Ali Khan’s Role in ‘Chhorii 2’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed her admiration for her sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan, for her captivating performance in the upcoming film Chhorii 2. Sharing her excitement on social media, Kareena, fondly known as “Bebo,” reshared a teaser for the film and praised Soha’s portrayal in the sequel to the 2021 hit Chhorii.

Kareena Kapoor’s Support for Soha Ali Khan’s Performance in Chhorii 2

On March 25, Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share the first promo of Chhorii 2, captioning it with, “Love this Soha, All the luck” followed by a red heart emoji. This gesture is just one of many times Kareena has shown her unwavering support for Soha’s work, reflecting the strong bond between the two.

Kareena has often expressed her pride in her nanad (sister-in-law) Soha Ali Khan’s work, and this time, her heartfelt gesture highlights the anticipation around Soha’s much-awaited return to the big screen. In Chhorii 2, Soha plays the antagonist, a role that marks a thrilling shift in her career, while Nushrratt Bharuccha reprises her character, fighting to protect her child from paranormal forces.

Soha Ali Khan’s New Role in Chhorii 2

Chhorii 2 promises an even more intense horror experience, with Soha stepping into the villainous role, adding a chilling layer to the narrative. The film follows the story of Sakshi (played by Nushrratt Bharuccha), who is once again battling powerful paranormal forces to protect her child. Soha’s addition to the cast is a major highlight for fans, as this marks her first collaboration with Nushrratt, bringing together two powerhouse actresses in a gripping supernatural thriller.

The film will be released on April 11, 2025, and the teaser has already caught the attention of fans, thanks to the eerie and thrilling poster that was shared on social media by Prime Video. The promotional materials for Chhorii 2 have generated significant buzz, especially with the contrast between the frightened Nushrratt on one side and Soha in a black veil, exuding mystery and danger, on the other.

Chhorii 2: A Sequel to the 2021 Hit Horror Film

Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii 2 is the sequel to the 2021 horror film Chhorii, which was well-received for its gripping storytelling and immersive atmosphere. The success of the first film encouraged the filmmakers to continue the saga, expanding the universe with even more intense horror elements. The sequel promises to be darker and more suspenseful, with the stakes raised for both the characters and the audience.

Vikram Malhotra, the founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, which is behind the film, stated, “The overwhelming love and appreciation for the first film encouraged us to expand this universe with Chhorii 2, where the horror intensifies, and the battle for survival becomes even more personal and dangerous.”

Soha Ali Khan’s Career Milestone

Soha’s role in Chhorii 2 marks a significant milestone in her career, showcasing her versatility as an actress. As she takes on this never-seen-before avatar, fans are eager to see her add her unique flair to the horror genre. The movie will feature a stellar cast, including Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma, adding to the anticipation for the film.