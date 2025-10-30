Kareena Kapoor sends big hug to ‘shining star’ Ananya Panday on her birthday

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Thursday, took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday note for Ananya Panday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo shared a stylish photo of the young actress and called her the shining star. For the caption, Kareena simply wrote, “Happy Birthday you shining star Big hug @anayapanday,” followed by a heart emoji. In the image, Ananya is seen striking a candid pose in a stylish outfit. Notably, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress always greets Kareena with warmth, love, and respect whenever they cross paths at events or award shows, reflecting the admiration she holds for the senior actress.

Ananya Panday turned a year older on October 30. She has been sharing glimpses of her pre-birthday celebrations on social media. Adding to the excitement, filmmaker Karan Johar offered a sneak peek from her midnight bash, capturing the fun-filled, girl-power energy of the celebration. KJo took to his Instagram story to post a selfie with Ananya, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor and captioned it, “Me and the girls! And by the way, Happy Birthday @ananyapanday.”

Ananya also posted a sweet moment from her pre-birthday celebrations, a photo of herself holding a delicious chocolate cake with her name on it. The cake, topped with candles, seemed ready to be lit, and the setting looked like a film set. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Perks of shooting close to your birthday — endless cakes on set!”

On the professional front, Chunky Panday’s daughter began her Bollywood journey with the teen drama “Student of the Year 2” opposite Tiger Shroff. She recently marked her OTT debut with Karan Johar’s production “Call Me Bae.”

Ananya is known for her work in films like “Dream Girl 2,” “Liger,” “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” and “Kesari Chapter 2.” Up next, she will be seen in the upcoming movies “Tu Meri Main Tera” and “Chand Mera Dil.”