Karisma Kapoor shares heartfelt anecdotes about Raj Kapoor on special episode of ‘Indian Idol’

Mumbai: The singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ season 15 celebrated ‘100 Years of Raj Kapoor’ in the presence of his granddaughter, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, in its latest episode.

The episode saw the actress sharing heartfelt anecdotes and cherished memories, highlighting the Kapoor family’s contributions to Indian cinema. Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, music composer Vishal Dadlani, and rapper Badshah along with the contestants came together to pay the tribute to the cinema legend.

The episode also featured captivating duet performances from Priyangshu Dutta and Mayuri Saha as they sang, ‘Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua’. Subhajit Chakraborty from Kolkata and Myscmee Bosu from Guwahati performed the timeless ‘Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi’.

Impressed by the chemistry between Subhajit and Myscmee, Shreya Ghoshal said, “Your chemistry is wonderful. Subhajit’s simple style of singing reminds me of Mukesh Ji. While Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey’s rendition is iconic and timeless, this is the first time we are hearing this song in a duet format, and your performance was beautiful and well-executed”.

Another highlight of the episode is the contestants stepping out of their comfort zones. Anirudh Suswaram delivered an outstanding performance on ‘Chalat Musafir’ from the film ‘Teesri Kasam’, showcasing his talent by singing in four different languages.

Badshah praised Anirudh, saying, “I’m so happy; this feels like a personal victory. I enjoyed watching your hard work, enjoyment, confidence, and singing. It felt like you came well-prepared, yet you were having fun. Singing in four languages today is a remarkable feat, especially for someone who once struggled with a single language. Today, you’ve turned the game around”.

The episode will also witness stunning performances and heartfelt moments as Karisma Kapoor joins the judges in reminiscing about Raj Kapoor’s iconic films, including Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Mera Naam Joker, and Prem Rog.

‘Indian Idol 15’, airs Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.