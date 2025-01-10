Karisma Kapoor’s Nostalgic Wish: ‘Let’s Go Back’

Mumbai: Bollywood’s evergreen diva, Karisma Kapoor, never fails to captivate her fans with engaging social media updates. The Fiza actress recently took to Instagram Stories, sharing a stunning picture of herself standing on a balcony with a breathtaking beach view in the background.

Dressed in a black floral co-ord set, Karisma looked effortlessly chic with her hair flowing in the wind. She captioned the post, “Rewind! Let’s go back,” hinting at a longing to relive her vacation days. Fans couldn’t agree more, resonating with her sentiment of revisiting cherished moments.

Karisma Kapoor’s ‘Rules for 2025’ Go Viral

The actress also shared a thought-provoking post outlining her “Rules for 2025.” The message read:

“Rules for 2025: Call who calls you. Visit who visits you. Ignore who ignores you.”

The post quickly caught the attention of netizens, who praised Karisma’s straightforward and empowering approach to relationships and self-care in the new year.

Karisma Kapoor Stuns in All-Black Ensemble

Adding to the buzz, Karisma dropped a series of jaw-dropping pictures of herself in an all-black pantsuit. With a sleek hairdo, minimal makeup, and dangling earrings, the actress exuded confidence. She captioned the post, “Black and Bold,” perfectly embodying her fearless and elegant persona.

Upcoming Project: Karisma Kapoor Returns with ‘Brown’

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor is all set to return to the screen with the upcoming crime thriller Brown. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series follows the story of a detective and recovering alcoholic investigating the murder of a young woman from an influential family.

The show features a stellar ensemble cast, including Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, Meghna Malik, Jisshu Sengupta, K.K. Raina, Ajinkya Deo, Aniruddh Roy, Shatrughan Kumar, and Kiara Sadh.

Produced by Rithika Rajachandran and Satrajit Sen, Brown boasts cinematography by Amogh Deshpande and editing by Rajmohan Anjapuly.

Karisma Kapoor: A Timeless Icon

With her social media presence, fashion statements, and upcoming projects, Karisma Kapoor continues to charm audiences across generations. Fans eagerly await her much-anticipated comeback in Brown, proving once again that her stardom is timeless.