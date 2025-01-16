Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar Stresses Party Unity Amid Leadership Change Demands

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar addressed concerns over internal discord in the Congress party, emphasizing the importance of unity and urging party leaders to resolve issues internally rather than airing grievances in public.

Amid growing demands for a full-time Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and calls for his replacement, Shivakumar reassured the public and party members that the Congress remains resilient.

Shivakumar: Congress is Built on Workers and Voters, Not Individuals

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “This party didn’t rise to power solely because of D.K. Shivakumar. It’s the collective hard work of party workers and the trust of voters.

The Congress belongs to its people, and it has a proud, long-standing history. Whether leaders stay or leave, the party has the strength to endure.”

Drawing historical parallels, he invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as examples of leaders who prioritized service over personal power.

“Gandhi fought for India’s Independence without seeking power. Ambedkar drafted the Constitution but didn’t seek political positions. We must learn from these examples,” he said, urging party leaders to place the organization’s welfare above personal ambitions.

Focus on Unity and Discipline

Shivakumar underscored the need for discipline within the party and advised members against publicizing internal disagreements.

“Party issues should not be discussed in the media. If anyone has concerns, they should approach the high command—be it AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister, or me directly,” he emphasized.

He criticized the practice of using media platforms to demand positions. “KPCC positions are not for sale in shops, nor are they obtained through media statements. Party leaders recognize and reward work and dedication appropriately. Talking to the media about such matters is counterproductive,” Shivakumar added.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar Power Struggle Likely to Overshadow Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Meeting

Leadership Changes: Growing Demands

The demands for Shivakumar’s replacement as the Karnataka Congress president gained momentum after Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi and other senior leaders voiced concerns about organizational weakening. Jarkiholi suggested that the party needs a full-time KPCC president to manage its affairs effectively.

In response, Shivakumar deflected questions, stating, “It’s not my role to decide these matters. Such decisions rest with the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. It’s inappropriate to question his judgment.”

Infighting Intensifies

Internal tensions within the Congress have reportedly escalated. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s close associates, including Ministers K.N. Rajanna, Satish Jarkiholi, R.B. Thimmapur, and H.C. Mahadevappa, have made statements suggesting leadership changes.

These comments are seen as a direct challenge to Shivakumar, who has been vocal about his aspirations for the Chief Minister’s post.

Shivakumar’s camp responded with a warning. KPCC Working President Manjunath Bhandary publicly cautioned Jarkiholi and Mahadevappa against making further statements about leadership changes, signaling an intensifying power struggle within the party.

Upcoming Party Initiatives and Events

Amid the discord, Shivakumar highlighted the Congress’s focus on organizational events, including the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution” convention. AICC in-charge Randeep Surjewala is scheduled to oversee preparations for the event during his visit to Belagavi on Friday.

Shivakumar reiterated that the party’s priority should be growth and stability. “Right now, our focus should be on saving, organizing, and growing the party. Any significant developments will be shared through proper channels,” he added.

Political Analysts Weigh In

Political analysts note that the internal rift is rooted in power dynamics, with factions aligning themselves with either Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah. The dual leadership structure—Shivakumar as KPCC President and Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister—has led to overlapping responsibilities and conflicting ambitions.