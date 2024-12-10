Karnataka govt declares 3-day state mourning, holiday on Dec 11 over demise of Ex-CM S M Krishna

Karnataka

Fouzia Farhana10 December 2024 - 15:23
Belagavi (Karnataka): The Karnataka government announced state mourning for three days and declared holiday on December 11 as a mark of respect to veteran politician and former Chief Minister S M Krishna, who died here on Tuesday.

His last rites will be performed with full state honours at Somanahalli in Mandya district on Wednesday. The government declared a holiday to all government offices and schools and colleges on Wednesday, in honour of the departed.

The three-day state mourning is from December 10 to 12, official notification said. During this period, there will be no official entertainment programmes and the national flag will be flown at half-mast in all government buildings, it said.

Krishna died at his residence early this morning following prolonged illness, his family said.

