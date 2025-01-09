Karnataka High Court Stalls Framing of Charges Against Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in Sexual Assault Video Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday intervened in the sexual assault video case involving Prajwal Revanna, the former JD(S) MP and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

The court issued a directive to halt the process of framing charges against Revanna in the sensational case until January 16, 2025.

Court’s Decision to Stall Charge Framing

The Bench, led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, passed the order after reviewing the petition filed by Prajwal Revanna. The initial date for framing charges was set for January 13, but the court’s decision has now postponed the process. The court has instructed the lower court to continue hearing the case in the meantime.

Prajwal Revanna Requests Documents and Evidence

In his petition, Prajwal Revanna requested access to various documents and electronic evidence, including photos and videos that were allegedly copied from his personal phone by his driver. The driver is accused of taking these private materials without Revanna’s consent.

Additional Special Public Prosecutor B.N. Jagadeesha informed the court that the pen drives and DVDs containing evidence had already been provided to Revanna. He also raised concerns that Revanna’s demand for more data from the phone was aimed at delaying the trial.

Legal Debate Over Privacy and Evidence

Revanna’s defense team argued that they had not been provided with all the reports, and they sought the complete content. The Bench raised questions about why the full data was necessary, considering the privacy of several women involved in the case.

Charges Against Prajwal Revanna

The prosecution has charged Prajwal Revanna under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. These charges include sexual harassment (354(A)), assault with intent to disrobe (354(B)), voyeurism (354(C)), rape (376(2)(N) and 376(2)(K)), criminal intimidation (506), causing disappearance of evidence (201), and violation of privacy under Section 66(E) of the IT Act.

Details of the Charge Sheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the sexual assault video case, has submitted a 1,691-page charge sheet to the Special Court for MLAs and MPs. The charge sheet reveals that the victim was sexually assaulted at gunpoint, and a video was recorded during the incident. The victim was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assaults and threats of having the videos made public, which prevented her from filing a complaint out of fear.

This case has drawn significant attention due to the serious nature of the charges and the involvement of a high-profile political figure. The legal proceedings continue as the investigation unfolds.