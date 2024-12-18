Kashmir Freezes: Temperatures Drop Below -23°C Amid Persistent Cold Wave

Srinagar: Despite a slight improvement in nighttime temperatures, the freezing cold wave continues to dominate the Kashmir Valley, making life increasingly difficult for residents. According to the Meteorological Department, cold weather is expected to persist until December 26.

Record Low Temperatures Across Kashmir

Shopian remains the coldest region in the valley, with a minimum temperature of -7.8°C.

remains the coldest region in the valley, with a minimum temperature of -7.8°C. The famous tourist destination Sonamarg recorded -7.7°C.

recorded -7.7°C. Zojila Pass experienced a bone-chilling temperature of -23.0°C.

experienced a bone-chilling temperature of -23.0°C. Srinagar, the summer capital, saw a low of -4.5°C, slightly warmer than the previous night’s -5.3°C.

Tourist Destinations and Border Districts

Pahalgam , a popular tourist destination, recorded -5.8°C, compared to the previous night’s -6.8°C.

, a popular tourist destination, recorded -5.8°C, compared to the previous night’s -6.8°C. Kupwara , a border district, experienced a low of -4.4°C, showing slight improvement from -5.6°C recorded the previous night.

, a border district, experienced a low of -4.4°C, showing slight improvement from -5.6°C recorded the previous night. Qazigund, known as the Gateway to Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of -5.0°C.

Other Key Areas in Kashmir

Pulwama, Anantnag, and Kulgam in South Kashmir recorded -7.3°C, -6.9°C, and -5.1°C, respectively.

in South Kashmir recorded -7.3°C, -6.9°C, and -5.1°C, respectively. In North Kashmir, Baramulla and Bandipora recorded -3.4°C and -4.2°C, respectively.

recorded -3.4°C and -4.2°C, respectively. Budgam and Ganderbal in Central Kashmir recorded -5.0°C and -4.2°C, respectively.

Ladakh Region

The cold wave also extends to Ladakh, with Kargil recording a minimum temperature of -9.0°C and Leh at -10.0°C.

Weather Forecast and Advisory

The Meteorological Department predicts predominantly dry weather in the valley between December 17 and 20. However, light snowfall is expected in higher reaches on the evening of December 21 and the morning of December 22. From December 23 to 26, dry conditions are likely to prevail.

Authorities have issued advisories for tourists and travelers, recommending adherence to traffic guidelines due to sub-zero temperatures and icy road conditions in high-altitude areas.

Residents and visitors are advised to take precautions as the harsh winter conditions persist across the region.