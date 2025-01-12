Kashmir Weather Update: Faces Intense Cold Wave as Dry Weather Forecasted for Next 24 Hours

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a severe cold wave, with temperatures continuing to plummet as the gap between the maximum and minimum temperatures narrows.

The Meteorological (MeT) office has forecasted dry and cold weather for the next 24 hours in the region, adding to the ongoing chill that has gripped the Union Territory.

Intense Cold Wave in Jammu & Kashmir

As of Sunday, the temperature in Srinagar city had dropped to a maximum of 5.8°C on Saturday, while the minimum temperature on Sunday morning was recorded at a chilling -3°C. In other popular tourist spots like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Jammu, the temperatures have remained similarly low, contributing to the intensifying cold wave.

Gulmarg: Maximum temperature: 2.4°C, Minimum temperature: -5.6°C

Maximum temperature: 2.4°C, Minimum temperature: -5.6°C Pahalgam: Maximum temperature: 4.8°C, Minimum temperature: -6.2°C

Maximum temperature: 4.8°C, Minimum temperature: -6.2°C Jammu City: Minimum temperature: 10.5°C

Minimum temperature: 10.5°C Katra Town: Minimum temperature: 8.4°C

Minimum temperature: 8.4°C Batote: Minimum temperature: 4.6°C

Minimum temperature: 4.6°C Banihal: Minimum temperature: 0.7°C

Minimum temperature: 0.7°C Bhaderwah: Minimum temperature: 2.5°C

MeT Office Weather Forecast for Jammu & Kashmir

The MeT office has issued a weather update for the coming days, with dry and cold conditions expected to continue over the next 24 hours. According to the statement:

January 12: Generally cloudy in the morning with improving weather in the forenoon.

Generally cloudy in the morning with improving weather in the forenoon. January 13: Mainly clear skies with dry weather expected throughout the day.

Mainly clear skies with dry weather expected throughout the day. January 14: Generally cloudy, with dry weather continuing.

Generally cloudy, with dry weather continuing. January 15-16: More clouds with light snow expected at isolated higher reaches.

More clouds with light snow expected at isolated higher reaches. January 17-18: Generally cloudy with no significant weather changes.

The Ongoing Chillai Kalan: Kashmir’s 40-Day Harsh Winter

The region is in the midst of its 40-day-long harsh winter period known as Chillai Kalan, which began on December 21 and will last until January 30. This period is known for its extreme cold, with temperatures often dipping well below freezing, particularly in higher altitudes.

Locals have developed unique methods to combat the intense cold, including the use of the traditional Pheran, a loose tweed overgarment, and the Kangri, a firepot woven into a willow wicker basket that provides warmth in these freezing conditions.

These traditional practices have become indispensable for the locals, especially given the lack of a stable electricity supply.

Jammu and Kashmir often faces power shortages, and despite efforts to manage the power grid, issues such as transmission losses, insufficient infrastructure, and low electricity tariffs have led to widespread gaps between power supply and demand.

Health Risks: Protecting Vulnerable Groups from Extreme Cold

Doctors and health experts have urged residents to take precautions against prolonged exposure to extreme cold, particularly during the ongoing Chillai Kalan.

Vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly are at higher risk of cold-related health problems, including hypothermia, which occurs when the body temperature drops to dangerously low levels. Prolonged exposure to extreme cold can lead to constricted blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart attacks and heart failure.

Power Supply Issues in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir’s power supply has been unable to meet the growing demand for heating during the bitter cold months. The state government has faced difficulties in providing continuous electricity, especially in rural areas.

This issue has been exacerbated by the financial constraints faced by the region, making it challenging to improve infrastructure and ensure a 24×7 power supply to residents.

As a result, locals have turned to traditional heating methods, such as the Kangri and the Pheran, to stay warm and survive the harsh winter. Despite these challenges, the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to adapt to the cold, demonstrating resilience in the face of severe weather conditions.