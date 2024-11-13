Katta Manishankar Shines with Gold, Secures Spot in All India Senior Nationals

Hyderabad: Katta Manishankar, a promising wrestling talent from Telangana, has made his state proud by winning the gold medal at the Telangana State Wrestling Championship.

The championship, held at Sultan Sai Playground, Hyderabad, on November 12, witnessed Manishankar’s remarkable performance, securing his selection for the prestigious All India Senior National Wrestling Championship scheduled in Bangalore on December 6, 2024.

Manishankar, the son of Katta Lingam, is currently pursuing his education at Dr. Musuku Madhusudan Reddy Physical Education College, Choutuppal. His victory is a testament to his dedication and the rigorous training he has undergone.

Sabji Mandi Veerabhimanyu Vaishala, a prominent figure in the wrestling community, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Manishankar on this achievement. He encouraged him to aim for the “Bangari Scheme” at the All India Senior Nationals and bring further laurels to Telangana.

Manishankar’s journey from local competitions to the national stage is an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the state. As he prepares for the national championship, the hopes of Telangana ride high on his shoulders.

