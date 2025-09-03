Kavitha vs BRS: Who Said What in the Telangana Opposition’s War of Words?

Hyderabad: A recent statement by K. Kavitha has ignited a fresh internal debate within the opposition BRS (Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi). In response, senior party leader and former minister Niranjan Reddy has publicly criticized Kavitha while vehemently defending Harish Rao.

Reacting strongly to Kavitha’s remarks, Niranjan Reddy stated, “It is regrettable to talk of supporting opponents at a time when we need to strengthen the party.” He emphasized that internal issues should be resolved through appropriate channels and that making public statements which strengthen the enemy is condemnable.

He recounted Harish Rao’s longstanding loyalty and sacrifices, stating, “Harish Rao has been in the party since the beginning and has been as devoted to KCR as a trusted lieutenant.” He dismissed all allegations against Harish Rao as completely false.

Niranjan Reddy retorted angrily, “Are we making such cheap allegations for political gain? Harish Rao is a leader who has persevered tirelessly for the party without resorting to underhanded tactics.”

He expressed confidence that the public would not believe Kavitha’s allegations and asserted that KCR is not so weak as to be misled by anyone. “If KCR were that kind of leader, would he have ever achieved Telangana’s statehood?” he questioned.

On the other hand, Kavitha stood her ground, declaring that if speaking the truth carries such a cost, she is prepared to bear it a hundred times over for the people of Telangana.

Political observers note that this public feud exposes deep divisions within the opposition BRS, which could have far-reaching implications for the party’s future cohesion and strategy.