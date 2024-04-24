KCR launches his bus Yatra to continue for 17 days

Hyderabad: BRS party Chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao today launched his bus yatra with an aim to win more MP seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after the defeat in the assembly elections. KCR will tour 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana for 17 days.

He has already addressed public meetings in Karimnagar, Chevella and Medak. He will now intensify his campaign through road shows from Wednesday. KCR started his bus yatra after garlanding the statue of Telangana Talli in Hyderabad.

The BRS leaders accompanied KCR in a huge rally in the city. From the state capital, KCR left for Miryalaguda. He will reach Miryalaguda via Uppal, LB Nagar, Choutuppal, Nalgonda and Madugulapalli and address a roads show there in the evening.

Later, he will participate in a roadshow in Suryapet at 7 pm. KCR will hold roadshows in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies for a total of 17 days. The bus yatra will conclude with a roadshow in Sircilla and a public meeting in Siddipet on the last day of May 10.

Here’s details of the bus Yatra of KCR

KCR’s bus yatra will continue in all assembly constituencies except Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Chevella, Malkajgiri and Adilabad. Road shows will be held in the evening as part of the bus yatra. In the morning, he will visit the fields on farmers’ issues. He will visit the dried-up paddy and other fields, meet the farmers and take stock of their difficulties. In the evening, KCR will participate in a roadshow in a Lok Sabha constituency.

The bus has been designed in such a manner that KCR can travel for 17 days in view of his 17-day bus yatra. Small buses have also been prepared for use wherever required. Several party leaders associated with the yatra have been given special responsibilities. They will coordinate and monitor all aspects related to the bus yatra and roadshows.

More than 100 volunteers will serve throughout the yatra. Bouncers will also be used for the defence system. The party cadres have made elaborate arrangements for KCR’s roadshow in Miryalaguda and Suryapet in the evening. According to the party sources, KCR has embarked on the bus yatra from Nalgonda with an aim to win the Nalgonda MP seat.