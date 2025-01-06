Kerala High Court Rejects CBI Probe in ADM Naveen Babu’s Suicide Case, Family to Appeal

Kochi: In a significant development, the Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the suicide of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, who was found hanging at his official residence on October 15, 2024.

The court’s decision has sparked strong reactions from Babu’s family, with his wife, K. Manjusha, announcing plans to appeal the ruling. She stated, “This is not the end. We will file an appeal with the High Court division bench.”

Her comments came just after the verdict was delivered. Babu’s brother, Praveen, also expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision, stating, “We are not satisfied. While the court has directed a DIG of Police to monitor the investigation with periodic reviews, we expected a CBI probe. We will now approach the division bench or even the Supreme Court if necessary.”

The Case: ADM Naveen Babu’s Controversial Death

The death of Naveen Babu has been surrounded by controversy ever since his body was discovered hanging at his official residence, a day after his farewell from his post in Kannur. Babu was a well-respected and upright officer, and his untimely death raised several questions.

The situation turned controversial after P.P. Divya, the Kannur District Panchayat President and a CPI(M) leader, attended Babu’s farewell uninvited and publicly accused him of corruption. The family contends that Divya’s remarks were politically motivated and caused significant distress to Babu in the days leading up to his death.

After facing backlash over her remarks, Divya, who was arrested and briefly jailed in connection with the incident, resigned from her position amidst mounting criticism. Manjusha, Babu’s wife, in her petition for a CBI investigation, alleged that irregularities in the handling of the case, including haste in conducting the inquest and postmortem without the family’s presence, warranted an external probe. She also pointed to the presence of forceful ligature marks on Babu’s neck, which required thorough scientific examination.

Kerala Government’s Stance: Opposition to CBI Probe

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government had initially shown support for Babu’s family but later opposed the demand for a CBI investigation during the court proceedings. The state government contended that the ongoing investigation by the Kerala Police was impartial and based on solid evidence. The government’s counsel argued that the petitioner’s call for a CBI probe was based on assumptions and lacked substantial proof.

The Kerala government maintained that the state police were fully capable of conducting an impartial investigation and that there was no need for external interference at this stage. However, the family contended that the influence of Divya’s political connections might impede a fair investigation by the state police, thus justifying the call for a CBI probe.

The Allegations Against Naveen Babu and P.P. Divya

At the heart of the controversy were the allegations made by P.P. Divya, accusing Naveen Babu of corruption. Divya claimed that Babu had delayed issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump application filed by T.V. Prasanth, an electrician at the Kannur Medical College.

However, it was later revealed that Prasanth was reportedly a colleague of Divya’s husband, raising suspicions that the allegations might have been driven by personal motives rather than legitimate grievances. This connection fueled further doubts about the sincerity of the corruption charges against Babu.

Divya’s Arrest and Aftermath

The controversy intensified when P.P. Divya went into hiding following the uproar over Babu’s death. She was eventually arrested on October 29, 2024, after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected. Divya was granted bail on November 8, but her arrest and subsequent release added fuel to the already heated political situation surrounding Babu’s death.

Future Legal Steps: Family’s Plan to Appeal

Despite the Kerala High Court’s rejection of the petition for a CBI probe, Babu’s family remains committed to seeking justice. The family has made it clear that they intend to appeal the decision in the High Court division bench and will take the matter to the Supreme Court if necessary. This legal battle underscores the ongoing tension and frustration surrounding the circumstances of Naveen Babu’s tragic death.

The Significance of the Case and Political Implications

The case has not only raised questions about the fairness of the state police’s investigation but also brought to the forefront broader concerns about political influence in public office matters. The involvement of P.P. Divya, a prominent CPI(M) leader, in the controversy has highlighted the intersection of politics and bureaucratic affairs in Kerala, further complicating the investigation.

Given the political ramifications of the case and the growing demand for a fair and transparent investigation, it remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold in the coming months. The family of Naveen Babu is determined to seek justice, and the Kerala High Court’s decision is unlikely to be the final word in this contentious matter.