Kerala Police Arrests Third Accused in Human Trafficking Case Linked to Russian Army Recruitment

Thiruvananthapuram: In a breakthrough, Kerala Police have arrested Sibi P.O., a resident of Thrissur, for his alleged involvement in trafficking Keralites into the Russian Army under the guise of offering lucrative employment opportunities.

This follows the arrests of two other individuals, Sandeep Thomas (40) from Ernakulam and Sumesh Antony (40) from Thrissur, on Saturday.

The three accused allegedly lured young men from Kerala with promises of high-paying jobs in Russia, only to force them into military service. The trio faces charges under the Emigration Act, alongside human trafficking and cheating offenses.

The Case That Sparked the Investigation

The investigation was initiated after Joicy John, the widow of Binil T.B., a resident of Wadakkancherry, Thrissur, lodged a complaint. Binil tragically lost his life in a drone attack while serving in the Russian Military Support Service.

Binil and his relative, Jayin Kurien, had traveled to Russia in April 2024, seeking jobs as a plumber and electrician, respectively. However, upon arrival, their passports were confiscated, and they were coerced into joining the Russian military.

Details of the Trafficking Network

Police revealed that Sandeep Thomas, identified as the primary conspirator, operated from Russia and used his network to recruit individuals from various districts in Kerala. Sumesh Antony, based in Chalakudy, served as an intermediary, while Sibi P.O. provided additional support in orchestrating the operations.

Victims were reportedly recruited under false pretenses, with promises of employment in non-military roles such as electricians, cooks, plumbers, and drivers. Upon reaching Russia, they were forced to surrender their passports and acquire permanent residency. Many were then conscripted into the Russian Army and deployed to the frontlines of the ongoing war.

Multiple Deaths Linked to the Trafficking Operation

Binil’s death marks the second reported casualty of a Keralite serving in the Russian Army under such circumstances. In August 2024, another individual from Thrissur, also named Sandeep, died in a drone attack while serving in a similar capacity.

Legal Actions and Charges

The accused have been charged with:

Violations under the Emigration Act.

Human trafficking.

Cheating and misrepresentation.

The arrests underscore the seriousness of the issue, with Kerala Police intensifying their probe into the recruitment modus operandi.

How the Scheme Operated

Recruitment: Victims were approached with offers of high-paying jobs in Russia. False Promises: Jobs were advertised as civilian roles, including electricians, canteen workers, and drivers. Coercion in Russia: Upon arrival, victims’ passports were confiscated, and they were compelled to apply for permanent residency. Forced Conscription: Once stripped of their legal documents, victims were coerced into military service, often placed on the frontlines.

Impact on Kerala’s Youth

The trafficking racket has targeted young men in Kerala, exploiting their desperation for better job opportunities. Families have been left devastated, with many unaware of the true nature of the work until it was too late.

Future Actions and Awareness

The Kerala Police are continuing their investigation to dismantle the trafficking network. Authorities are also working to raise awareness about the risks of unverified overseas job opportunities and encourage individuals to verify employment offers through proper channels.

This case has brought attention to the dangers of human trafficking under the guise of employment and the need for stricter regulations to protect vulnerable job seekers.