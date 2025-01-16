Kevin Pietersen Expresses Interest in India Men’s Batting Coach Role

New Delhi: Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has expressed his interest in taking on the role of batting coach for the Indian men’s cricket team. The announcement comes at a time when India is reportedly looking to add a dedicated batting coach to their current support staff.

India’s Current Coaching Staff

Currently, India’s coaching setup includes Gautam Gambhir as head coach, with Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate serving as assistant coaches. Morne Morkel and T. Dilip handle the bowling and fielding duties, respectively. Pietersen’s comment on social media, in response to recent reports, indicates that he is “available” for the batting coach position.

India’s Recent Batting Struggles

This development follows India’s disappointing performances in recent series, where the team suffered a 0-3 loss to New Zealand at home and a 1-3 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. These results contributed to India missing out on a spot in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final, which will be contested between Australia and South Africa at Lord’s in June.

Pietersen’s Glorious Career

Kevin Pietersen, known for his aggressive batting style, has an illustrious career in international cricket. In 104 Tests, he scored 8,181 runs at an average of 47.29, including 23 centuries and 35 fifties. In 136 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), he accumulated 4,440 runs at an average of 40.73, with nine centuries and 25 fifties. Additionally, Pietersen scored 1,176 runs in 37 T20 Internationals (T20Is), maintaining an average of 37.94.

Pietersen played a key role in England’s victory at the 2010 Men’s T20 World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

India’s Previous Batting Coaches

In the past, India has had a dedicated batting coach. Sanjay Bangar served as India’s batting coach from the 2014 tour of England until September 2019. Vikram Rathour took over the role, continuing until the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup triumph. Given the recent batting issues, particularly with key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill, the need for a specialized batting coach is becoming increasingly evident.

Several potential candidates are being considered for the role, including Indian coaches such as W.V. Raman, Sitanshu Kotak, and Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who may be called upon if needed.

The addition of a new batting coach could prove to be a crucial step in revitalizing India’s batting lineup ahead of future international commitments.