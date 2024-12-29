Khammam Pastor Electrocuted by Electric Trap in Tragic Incident

Khammam: In a shocking incident, a church pastor was fatally electrocuted by an electric trap intended for wild boars in Dendukuru village of Madhira Mandal, Khammam district, on Saturday night.

Details of the Incident

The deceased, identified as Meesala Srinivas Rao, was a middle-aged pastor who accidentally came into contact with an illegal electric trap placed near Chennamvari Tank in the village. The traps were reportedly set up by unidentified individuals to hunt wild boars, violating safety and legal protocols.

Police Investigation Underway

Local police promptly visited the scene, moved the body to a nearby mortuary, and have initiated a detailed investigation. Authorities are working to identify the individuals responsible for setting up the illegal traps.

Illegal Electric Traps Pose Danger

The use of electric traps for hunting wildlife is not only illegal but also poses significant risks to human lives. The tragic death of Srinivas Rao highlights the urgent need for strict enforcement of laws against such practices.

Appeal for Information

Police have appealed to the public for information that could help identify those responsible for the illegal activity. They have also urged local residents to report any similar traps to prevent further incidents.

Community in Mourning

The tragic incident has left the local community in mourning, with many expressing shock and grief over the untimely death of Srinivas Rao. The pastor was known for his dedication to his community and his work with the church.

Key Takeaways

Safety Warning

Authorities urge residents to exercise caution in areas where wildlife traps may be present and to immediately report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.