‘Kingdom’ Star Vijay Deverakonda Gets Heartfelt Birthday Message from Producer Naga Vamsi

Chennai: On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday, renowned Telugu film producer Naga Vamsi shared heartfelt words about the actor, calling him “one of the most misunderstood people in the industry.” The producer took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to wish Deverakonda and clear misconceptions surrounding his public image.

Naga Vamsi Praises Vijay Deverakonda’s Humility

In his birthday post, Naga Vamsi revealed that both he and director Gowtam Tinnanuri had initial reservations about working with Vijay due to the actor’s intense public persona. However, their impressions changed after meeting him in person.

“Before our first meeting, @gowtam19 and I used to wonder how we’d make a film with a hero with such a strong attitude. But after meeting you, all those thoughts changed. You’re one of the most soft-spoken and humble people,” Vamsi wrote.

He added birthday wishes and hopes for more blockbuster successes in Vijay Deverakonda’s future.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Film ‘Kingdom’

Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in ‘Kingdom’, an action-packed entertainer directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film, earlier referred to as VD12, is being produced by S Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya under Fortune 4 Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios.

Key Highlights of ‘Kingdom’:

Tagline : “From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.”

: “From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.” Lead Cast : Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashrii Borse

: Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashrii Borse Music : Anirudh Ravichander

: Anirudh Ravichander Editor : Navin Nooli

: Navin Nooli Costume Designer : Neeraja Kona

: Neeraja Kona Choreographer : Vijay Binni

: Vijay Binni Stunt Coordinators: Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satish

The makers have confirmed that dubbing for the first half of the film has already been completed, building anticipation for the release.