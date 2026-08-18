Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy Skips Meenakshi Natarajan’s PAC Meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan held a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting with key party leaders from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts. However, the absence of senior Congress leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from the meeting drew attention.

According to party sources, Rajagopal Reddy did not attend the meeting, which was organised to discuss party affairs and issues concerning the three districts.

During the meeting, several Congress leaders and party workers reportedly raised concerns over the distribution of nominated posts. They alleged that those who had recently joined the party were being given preference for nominated positions, while long-serving workers who had worked hard for the party’s victory were being ignored.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Some leaders and workers also reportedly complained that certain MLAs were giving greater importance to newcomers. They urged Meenakshi Natarajan to ensure that dedicated Congress workers and leaders who contributed to the party’s success are given due recognition and priority.

The complaints and Rajagopal Reddy’s absence from the PAC meeting have added to the political discussion within the Congress party in Telangana.