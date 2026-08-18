Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy Pulls Up Collectors Over 22A Land Issue

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy reportedly expressed strong displeasure with collectors over the ongoing 22A land issue during a review meeting held at the Secretariat.

According to reports, the minister questioned officials from Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Hyderabad districts over the issue of lands being included in the prohibited properties list. He reportedly told the collectors that the problem had emerged due to administrative actions and that they should now find a solution.

“The problem of lands being included in the prohibited list was created by you, so you must also find a solution to it,” Ponguleti reportedly told the officials during the review meeting.

The minister also expressed concern over corruption allegations involving government officials, particularly in the Revenue and Registration departments. Referring to officials being caught in ACB raids, he reportedly questioned whether such incidents were not a matter of shame for the departments.

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Taking a strong stand against bribery, Ponguleti reportedly used a striking analogy, saying that even food should be consumed within limits and that excessive consumption can turn harmful. He linked the remark to corruption and allegedly taking bribes, warning officials against indulging in illegal practices.

The minister also reportedly criticised the handling of administrative issues and expressed concern that IAS and other government officers were being made scapegoats for problems created at different levels.

The 22A issue, involving the inclusion of properties in the prohibited land list and the resulting difficulties faced by landowners in registration and transactions, continues to remain a significant administrative challenge in Telangana.