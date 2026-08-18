Midnight Demolition of Peddi Sudarshan Reddy Statue Sparks Tension in Narsampet

Narsampet: Tension prevailed in Narsampet after the statue of Peddi Sudarshan Reddy was reportedly demolished during the midnight hours amid heavy police deployment.

According to reports, nearly 1,500 police personnel were deployed in the area as authorities carried out the demolition operation. Security was also tightened near Peddi Sudarshan Reddy’s residence in Nallabelli, where around 400 police personnel were reportedly stationed.

The demolition triggered strong protests and anger among supporters and local activists. Several leaders and activists alleged that the authorities carried out the operation without proper notice and described the demolition as illegal.

They further alleged that police personnel detained several activists and political leaders who were sleeping at their homes in an effort to prevent protests and resistance against the demolition.

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Heavy security remained in place across Narsampet and surrounding areas following the operation, with police maintaining a close watch to prevent any untoward incidents.

The incident has intensified political tensions in the region, with supporters demanding an explanation from the authorities over the midnight demolition and the reported detention of activists and leaders. Further developments are awaited.