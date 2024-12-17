KTR challenges Revanth Reddy to hold 15-day Assembly session

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has challenged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to convene a 15-day assembly session to address critical issues, including farmers’ welfare, auto drivers’ concerns, Gurukul schools, and other state problems.

Addressing party activists from Kodangal at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, KTR said, “If Revanth Reddy has the courage, he should openly discuss public grievances and the programs implemented by his government. We are ready to debate all issues, including allegations of scams under his leadership.”

KTR accused Revanth Reddy of breaking pre-election promises, particularly the farmer loan waiver, which he claimed remains unfulfilled for over 70 per cent of farmers. “The Congress government, from Rahul Gandhi to grassroots workers, has been lying shamelessly about these issues. Farmers will surely teach them a lesson in the upcoming local body elections,” he asserted.

Highlighting Kodangal’s former MLA, Patnam Narender Reddy, KTR praised his commitment to the people, stating, “Narender Reddy will stand as an iron man, crushing Revanth Reddy’s deceitful politics in the future.”

KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy’s family is involved in land-grabbing activities in Lagacharla under the guise of cancelling the Pharma Village project and introducing a new “Industrial Corridor” scheme. “The collected lands are not for industries but are meant to benefit his son-in-law and Adani,” KTR claimed.

He demanded that the Chief Minister set up industries on the 500 acres of government land in Veldanda if his priority is to generate employment.

Expressing solidarity with the arrested farmers and party leaders from Lagacharla, KTR assured them of legal and political support. “The police should immediately release the arrested farmers. Our party will continue to fight for their rights both inside and outside the assembly,” he declared.

KTR also thanked lawyers and party workers for supporting Narender Reddy in his legal battles. “Narender Reddy’s priority is to fight for the farmers, not for his own bail,” he added.

KTR reiterated the BRS’s commitment to protecting the Kodangal party caders and resisting what he called the “anarchy” of the Congress government under Revanth Reddy. He urged party activists not to fear but to stand united against the alleged injustices.