KTR criticises CM Revanth Reddy

Mahabubabad: BRS Working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging public discontent in his constituency of Kodangal.

Speaking at the Manukota Mahadharna on Monday in support of farmers from Lagacharla, KTR accused the Chief Minister of neglecting marginalised communities and prioritising personal gains.

Addressing a massive gathering at the Tahsildar office, KTR drew parallels between current events and the Telangana movement 14 years ago. “This same fort marked a turning point in the Telangana movement. Today, it will teach a lesson to the new dictator who plans to confiscate SC, ST, and BC lands,” he said.

Also Read: BRS to Observe Deeksha Divas on November 29; Telangana Thalli Statue Unveiling on December 9

KTR alleged that farmers in Lagacharla, including those from SC, ST, and BC communities, have been protesting for nine months against land acquisition. “Despite the protests, the Chief Minister has shown no concern for the people in his own constituency. Instead, he has made 28 trips to Delhi without bringing even 28 paise of benefit to the state,” he remarked.

He accused Revanth Reddy of prioritising his family’s interests over public welfare. “The Chief Minister is more focused on securing lands for his son-in-law and relatives than addressing the concerns of the state’s people,” KTR alleged.

Highlighting the dissatisfaction with Revanth Reddy’s governance, KTR said, “He promised six guarantees within 100 days but hasn’t fulfilled even one. Instead, he has abandoned welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema.”

Referring to Congress MLAs who reportedly threatened him, KTR said, “We are a force shaped by KCR. No stones or threats will deter us. The people’s anger is evident from the overwhelming turnout at today’s protest.”

He also pointed to the struggles of tribal communities, mentioning incidents of injustice in Lagacharla. “If tribal farmers and women are treated unfairly, the entire state must rise in protest. In the past, KCR ensured justice by increasing reservations and granting land titles. But now, Revanth Reddy is grabbing tribal lands. We will not allow this,” he asserted.

KTR called the Manukota Mahadharna the “first step” in a larger fight for justice for marginalised communities. “The BRS means not only for Bharat Rashtra Samiti but also Banjara Rashtra Samiti. We will always stand by you in your struggles,” he added.