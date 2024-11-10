KTR criticizes Congress for unfulfilled promises to Backward Classes in Telangana

Hanumakonda: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticized the Congress Party for failing to deliver on its promises to Backward Classes (BCs) made under the “BC Declaration.”

Speaking to the media in Hanumakonda on Sunday, KTR stated that the Congress made numerous assurances to BCs exactly one year ago in Kamareddy but has yet to implement any of them.

KTR alleged that Congress has turned its back on BCs, failing to introduce new welfare programs while also removing existing ones.

He highlighted that during BRS’s tenure, various initiatives were introduced, including support for artisans and financial schemes such as BC Bandhu, aimed at empowering BCs.

He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of banning key BRS programs like BC Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, and Dalit Bandhu, further marginalizing the weaker sections.

KTR emphasized the need for accurate caste enumeration and asserted that local body elections should only proceed after ensuring 42 percent reservation for BCs.

He argued that while the Congress has not established a dedicated BC ministry in 60 years, BRS has consistently advocated for BC rights.

He cited the creation of the BC Welfare Department by former Chief Minister

K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as a landmark move to address BC issues and demanded the full implementation of Congress’s promises.

KTR questioned Congress’s commitment, highlighting promises that remain unfulfilled, such as fee reimbursement, scholarships, interest-free loans, and a Rs 1 lakh crore allocation for BC welfare over five years. He demanded that Revanth Reddy apologize to the BC community for the unfulfilled promises and alleged misuse of the BC Declaration for political gains.

KTR also criticized Congress’s handling of community welfare programs, including pension delays and broken promises regarding land allocation for Goud and Mudiraj communities and power loom support for Padma Shali weavers.

He called on Congress to take responsibility for these lapses and start the long-overdue financial programs for BCs, SCs, and STs immediately.