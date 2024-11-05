KTR Joins Auto Workers’ Maha Dharna at Indira Park, Extends Solidarity

Hyderabad: In a strong show of solidarity, Telangana’s Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) joined thousands of auto-rickshaw workers today at a massive protest at Indira Park.

Organized by local unions, the “Maha Dharna” drew auto drivers from across the region, pressing for fair wages, better working conditions, and stronger job security measures.

KTR, arriving at the venue in an auto-rickshaw, was welcomed with cheers from the crowd. Accompanying him were several senior leaders from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), who voiced support for the workers’ demands and called for reforms in the sector.

Addressing the rally, KTR highlighted the government’s commitment to resolving the issues faced by auto workers. “Our government recognizes the contributions of the auto-rickshaw community to the city’s economy. We are committed to addressing your grievances and ensuring a fair working environment,” he said, assuring the workers that their concerns would be brought to the Chief Minister’s attention.

Auto drivers expressed frustration over rising fuel costs, permit issues, and the competition posed by app-based ride services. Union representatives emphasized the need for subsidies, social security benefits, and caps on fuel prices. KTR encouraged the workers to continue voicing their concerns peacefully and promised that the government would work towards effective solutions in consultation with union leaders.

With political support from KTR and senior BRS leaders, the auto workers’ demonstration gained significant momentum, highlighting the community’s resolve for long-term improvements in their livelihoods.