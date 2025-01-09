KTR Ready to Face Legal Battles Over Formula-E Case: Denies Corruption Allegations

Hyderabad: K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), declared on Thursday that he is prepared to face a thousand cases like the one filed against him in connection with the Formula-E race controversy.

Speaking to reporters as he left his residence to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), KTR vehemently denied the corruption allegations levied against him and emphasized that he had no fear of any legal challenges.

KTR’s Response to Corruption Allegations:

The former minister categorically rejected accusations of corruption, asserting that he was not guilty of any wrongdoing. He stated that he had full confidence in the law, the courts, and the Constitution. KTR remarked that he was ready to defend himself in court and was not intimidated by the ongoing legal proceedings.

“I am ready to face a thousand cases like this, and I have full faith in the law,” KTR said. He also pointed out that the case was registered by the Congress government as a retaliatory measure against his public criticism of the government’s failure to fulfill its election promises.

KTR’s Allegations Against Congress Government:

In his comments, KTR claimed that the case was a political vendetta by the Congress government, which he accused of registering the case due to his continuous questioning of its performance. He emphasized that he had never engaged in any corruption or unethical conduct during his tenure as a minister.

“As the son of K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), I will fight for the state of Telangana till my last breath. But I will not bow down to those who indulge in petty politics,” KTR asserted.

Formula-E Race and Hyderabad’s Image:

KTR, in his defense, highlighted his role in bringing the Formula-E race to Hyderabad as part of his efforts to enhance the city’s image as a global hub for electric mobility. He claimed that his initiatives aimed to position Hyderabad at the forefront of sustainable transportation and e-mobility.

“When BRS was in power, I worked tirelessly to bring the Formula-E race to Hyderabad, a prestigious event that aligns with our vision for the city’s future,” KTR explained. He emphasized that this was part of a broader plan to make Hyderabad a center of innovation in the field of electric vehicles (EVs).

Claims of Transparency and Integrity:

KTR also took a dig at his political rivals, accusing them of misusing their power. He claimed that, during his time as a minister, he never indulged in unethical practices, such as awarding lucrative contracts to his family members or engaging in personal financial gains. Referring to the opposition, KTR said, “Unlike others, I did not give a Rs 1,137 crore contract to my brother-in-law or award business to my son’s company. These are the types of actions that are characteristic of CM Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues.”

Also Read | KTR Appears Before ACB in Formula-E Race Case: Investigations Continue

Advocacy for Telangana’s Growth:

KTR also took to X (formerly Twitter), where he posted a detailed statement about his efforts to bring the Formula-E race to Hyderabad. He expressed pride in the fact that the BRS government had worked to make Hyderabad a key destination for e-mobility. He pointed to the success of E-mobility Week 2023, where the state attracted Rs 12,000 crore in investments.

“During the E-mobility Week 2023, Telangana attracted significant investments, totaling Rs 12,000 crore. This achievement further cemented Hyderabad’s position as a leading hub for electric mobility,” KTR noted in his post. He reiterated that his vision was to establish Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) as a national and international center for electric vehicle research, manufacturing, and innovation.

Political Opposition’s Lack of Understanding:

KTR also addressed his political opponents, suggesting that their understanding of the long-term vision for Telangana’s growth was limited. He argued that those with “small minds” driven by “petty politics” would never comprehend the importance of initiatives like the Formula-E race. However, he expressed confidence that the people of Telangana would eventually recognize the truth behind his actions.

“Despite the opposition’s attempts to undermine my efforts, the people of Telangana are observing everything closely. They will understand the truth, and justice will prevail,” KTR stated.