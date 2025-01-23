KTR Responds to Revanth Reddy’s Remarks: Here Are the Details

Hyderabad: In a recent political spat, K.T. Rama Rao, the working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), took to social media to respond to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s comments, where he referred to KTR as an “IT employee.”

The remarks made by Revanth Reddy, during his appearance at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, quickly escalated into a war of words, with KTR hitting back at what he considered an attempt to belittle his background and professional achievements.

KTR’s Response: Proud of His Tech Background

KTR, known for his leadership and previous role as Telangana’s IT Minister, did not hold back in defending his educational and professional background. Responding to Revanth Reddy’s comment that KTR is merely an IT employee, KTR took to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), stating, “To those who think they can belittle me by calling me just an IT employee, I say: being part of the IT industry takes genuine talent, education, skill, and dedication.”

He further clarified that his work in the tech sector is grounded in hard work, and unlike allegations against Revanth Reddy, KTR emphasized that IT professionals, both in India and globally, earn their livelihood through skill and ingenuity.

In his message, KTR also acknowledged the vital role of the IT sector in driving modern progress, stating, “To my fellow brothers and sisters in the IT and ITES industry, I salute you. Your tireless efforts and brilliant minds are the backbone of the modern tech world.

Without you, the wheels of innovation and progress would grind to a halt.”

KTR Defends His Education, Work Ethic, and Professional Experience

KTR did not stop at just defending his career in IT but also took a pointed jab at the professionalism of certain politicians. “Let’s be honest: some accidental politicians can’t hold a candle to your educational credentials or your work ethic,” he remarked, referencing Revanth Reddy’s position and contrasting it with the qualifications of those in the tech industry.

He also highlighted the importance of experience and hard work in shaping successful careers, asserting that the country’s future is at risk due to poorly conceived policies by those without a solid understanding of the world’s ever-evolving industries.

In a further push for his stance, KTR expressed pride in his tech background, education, and work experience.

“I’m unapologetically proud of my roots, my education, my work experience, my tech background, and my comrades,” he stated, showing his unwavering support for the values of professionalism, commitment, and innovation.

The controversy began when Revanth Reddy responded to KTR’s criticism of his lack of knowledge about certain aspects of governance. During an interaction with the media, Revanth Reddy commented, “KTR worked in IT companies. He is an IT employee.He will always have an employee mindset. I am a politician. I am a policymaker. I need not know everything.”

Reddy’s comment was a direct challenge to KTR’s credibility as a policymaker, suggesting that someone with an IT background might not be fit for the roles of a policymaker or decision-maker in government.

Revanth Reddy’s remarks were seen as an attempt to downplay KTR’s professional credentials in the technology sector, positioning his own political experience as superior to KTR’s corporate background.

Revanth further pointed out that former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no experience with computers, implying that success in politics doesn’t require expertise in technical fields.

KTR’s Tech Legacy in Telangana

K.T. Rama Rao has been one of the most prominent figures in shaping Telangana’s technological landscape. As the former IT Minister of the state, he played a pivotal role in driving initiatives that positioned Hyderabad as a global tech hub.

Under his leadership, Telangana saw the growth of significant IT parks, startups, and the implementation of progressive policies that aimed to improve the state’s tech infrastructure.

KTR’s leadership in technology is not limited to just building infrastructure but also focusing on policy-making to support IT businesses, create job opportunities, and foster innovation.

His understanding of the sector and his advocacy for the youth have made him a key figure in Telangana’s rise as a major player in the Indian tech industry.

Political Tensions Between KTR and Revanth Reddy

The exchange between KTR and Revanth Reddy is part of the ongoing political rivalry between the two leaders, with both representing different visions for the state’s governance and future.

While KTR has been a prominent figure in the BRS, Revanth Reddy’s political career has seen him represent the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The war of words reflects the ideological divide between the two leaders, particularly in how they view governance and leadership.

The Role of IT in Modern Governance

The debate between KTR and Revanth Reddy also highlights the broader discussion about the role of IT professionals and tech-savvy individuals in modern governance.

As technology continues to play a central role in shaping economies, policymaking, and global development, leaders with experience in IT and tech industries are increasingly seen as vital to future-proofing government policies.

KTR’s defense of his background underscores the importance of incorporating expertise from various sectors, including technology, into political leadership, especially in a rapidly evolving digital world.