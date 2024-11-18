KTR Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Double Standards on Adani, Labels Congress and BJP as Twin Threats

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of “dual ideology” and selective criticism over the BJP’s alleged favoritism toward industrialist Gautam Adani.

Addressing Rahul Gandhi’s campaign targeting the Modi-Adani nexus, KTR questioned Congress’s silence on similar collaborations in states where the party is in power.

Key Highlights of KTR’s Criticism:

Selective Outrage: KTR criticized Rahul Gandhi for calling the ₹1 lakh crore Dharavi redevelopment project in Maharashtra under Modi and Adani a scam while ignoring the ₹1.5 lakh crore Musi River rejuvenation project involving Adani under Congress-led Telangana.

KTR criticized Rahul Gandhi for calling the ₹1 lakh crore in Maharashtra under Modi and Adani a scam while ignoring the ₹1.5 lakh crore involving Adani under Congress-led Telangana. Consistency in Criticism: “If Modi & Adani’s collaboration is a scam, how is it ‘safe’ when it involves Congress’s Revanth & Adani?” KTR asked.

“If Modi & Adani’s collaboration is a scam, how is it ‘safe’ when it involves Congress’s Revanth & Adani?” KTR asked. Sarcasm on “Safe” Concept: He further ridiculed the Congress’s changing definition of “safe” depending on the state or election, emphasizing their inconsistency in governance and policy.

He further ridiculed the Congress’s changing definition of “safe” depending on the state or election, emphasizing their inconsistency in governance and policy. Twin Threats to Democracy: KTR labeled both the BJP and Congress as “twin threats,” declaring them unsafe for democracy and development in the country.

KTR’s Assertion:

KTR emphasized the need for transparency and consistency in political accountability. “Both BJP and Congress have failed to uphold democratic values and ensure equitable development,” he asserted.

Context:

Rahul Gandhi’s recent campaign criticized BJP’s alleged nexus with Adani in Maharashtra. KTR’s remarks highlight Congress’s own associations with the industrialist, exposing contradictions in their stance.