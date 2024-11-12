KTR Urges PM Modi to Address Telangana AMRUT Scheme Tender Corruption Scandal

KTR, working president of the BRS, urges PM Modi to take action on the alleged corruption in Telangana’s AMRUT scheme tender process. He accuses the state government of cronyism and demands an immediate inquiry into the tenders linked to the CM’s family.

Hyderabad: K. Tarakarama Rao (KTR), working president of the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) party, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action against the alleged corruption in the Telangana AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme tender process. Speaking to the media, KTR emphasized that while the Prime Minister has previously accused Telangana of being an “ATM” for Congress and a hub of political malpractices, it is crucial for PM Modi to focus on addressing corruption concerns closer to home, particularly those surrounding the AMRUT tenders in the state.

KTR Calls for Immediate Action on AMRUT Tender Corruption in Telangana

KTR, a prominent political leader in Telangana, highlighted that despite repeated allegations of corruption, PM Modi has failed to take any concrete steps to address the Congress government’s corruption in Telangana. KTR criticized Modi’s selective focus on opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy, while overlooking pressing issues such as the AMRUT tender scandal.

Also Read: Congress Came to Power in Telangana with Support of Minorities: CM Revanth Reddy

The BRS party has submitted substantial evidence of corruption linked to the AMRUT tenders to the central government. KTR called on PM Modi to investigate the matter thoroughly and take immediate action. KTR’s call for intervention came after a BRS delegation, led by KTR himself, met Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday to demand an inquiry into the tender process and the cancellation of the AMRUT tenders. Khattar assured the delegation that the issue would be looked into, requesting time until the upcoming Parliamentary session to gather more information and decide on the next steps.

KTR Challenges BJP’s Commitment to Tackling Corruption

KTR also questioned the BJP’s (Bharatiya Janata Party) commitment to tackling corruption, calling the issue a “litmus test” for the party’s credibility. He argued that if the allegations made by the BJP and PM Modi regarding corruption were credible, the Central Government should take swift and decisive action.

KTR specifically pointed to the AMRUT tender process, alleging that tenders worth over Rs 8,888 crore had been awarded to companies with close ties to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) family. One such company, Shoda Constructions, is allegedly connected to KCR’s brother-in-law Sudini Srujan Reddy. KTR accused the government of awarding tenders to Shoda Constructions despite the company not meeting the required qualifications.

KTR further alleged that the Indian Hume Pipe Company, a qualified firm, was used as a front for the tender process, while most of the work was funneled to Shoda Constructions, which has relatively smaller annual profits.

KTR Accuses BJP and Congress of Collusion in Telangana

KTR didn’t spare the Congress party either, accusing them of colluding with the BJP in Telangana’s political landscape. He criticized BJP MP Bandi Sanjay for attacking Revanth Reddy and KCR but failing to address the role of Congress in the corruption issues in Telangana. KTR also urged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to visit Telangana’s so-called “Goat Mandi” and witness the political horse-trading and alleged culture of “Aaya Ram–Gaya Ram” defections within his own party.

AMRUT Scheme Tender Allegations: Corruption and Lack of Transparency

The AMRUT scheme, a central government initiative aimed at supporting urban infrastructure and development across India, has become a contentious issue in Telangana. Allegations have surfaced that the tender process for the scheme has been manipulated to benefit select companies and individuals with political connections.

KTR has accused the state government of violating the Right to Information (RTI) Act by withholding details of the AMRUT tenders, despite multiple requests for transparency. He warned that the alleged corruption in the AMRUT scheme could have serious constitutional ramifications and called for an immediate cancellation of the tenders.

KTR also drew parallels with past political controversies, suggesting that if the allegations are proven true, similar actions could be taken against those involved, much like the disqualification of Sonia Gandhi during her tenure as UPA Chairperson.

What’s Next for the AMRUT Scheme in Telangana?

The AMRUT tender controversy has triggered significant political debate in Telangana, with both the BRS and Congress accusing each other of corruption. KTR’s call for an inquiry and the cancellation of the tenders has placed additional pressure on the Central Government and the BJP to act decisively. As the issue continues to unfold, all eyes are now on the upcoming Parliamentary session, where the Central Government is expected to take a stand on the matter.