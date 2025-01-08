Kukatpally Metro Station Name Changed

Hyderabad

Speaking on the occasion, KVBS Reddy announced that Omni Hospital will offer special discounts to metro passengers and metro workers. They also emphasized their commitment to organizing health awareness programs for metro commuters.

Syed Mubashir8 January 2025 - 20:31
Hyderabad: The Kukatpally Metro Station has been officially renamed the Omni Hospital Metro Station. Metro Rail Managing Director KVBS Reddy announced an event held at the Station. Key dignitaries, including KVBS Reddy, the Chairman of Omni Hospital RBS Surya Narayana Reddy, and officials from InCore Group, attended the event.

At the ceremony, a special health package was launched for metro passengers, which includes ECG, chest X-ray, CBC, RBS, and doctor consultations at a cost of ₹399. Speaking on the occasion, KVBS Reddy announced that Omni Hospital will offer special discounts to metro passengers and metro workers. They also emphasized their commitment to organizing health awareness programs for metro commuters.

KVBS Reddy expressed happiness over Omni Hospital’s collaboration with metro rail services. The event saw the presence of several key officials, including Metro Rail Chief Operating Officer Sudhir, Chief Strategy Officer Murali, Chief Security Officer Lokesh, Omni Group Director Purnima Reddy, CEO Durgesh, Chief Financial Officer Ankit Shah, Unit Head Superintendent Warris, and General Manager Srinivas, along with other staff members.

