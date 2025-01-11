Lebanon-Syria Relations in Focus: PM Mikati’s First Visit in Over a Decade

Damascus: Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in Damascus on Saturday for high-level talks with Syria’s de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, marking the first visit by a sitting Lebanese premier to Syria in over a decade, as reported by Al-Watan Online.

Mikati Meets Syria’s De Facto Leader Amid Border Tensions

Mikati, accompanied by Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and top security officials, landed at Damascus International Airport via a Lebanese commercial flight. The visit follows an official invitation from Ahmed al-Sharaa, who played a key role in the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad last December and is now leading efforts to stabilize Syria and rebuild diplomatic ties.

Lebanon-Syria Border Tensions Escalate

The high-profile visit comes amid rising tensions along the Lebanon-Syria border. Syria recently tightened cross-border restrictions, limiting movement that was previously visa-free for Lebanese citizens. Additionally, clashes between Syrian armed groups and Lebanese forces have led to multiple casualties, escalating security concerns in the region.

Also Read: Midnight Crackdown in Sambhal: Authorities Bulldoze Illegal Encroachments!

Lebanon’s New President Joseph Aoun to Visit Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s newly-elected President Joseph Aoun announced on Saturday that he will make his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

During a phone call, the Saudi Crown Prince congratulated Aoun on his recent election and emphasized the Kingdom’s support for Lebanon. Aoun, Lebanon’s former army chief, was elected as the 14th President of Lebanon on Thursday, securing 99 out of 128 parliamentary votes. His election ends a two-year political deadlock since the term of former President Michel Aoun ended in October 2022.

Joseph Aoun’s Presidency & Lebanon’s Future

Joseph Aoun, 60, is widely regarded as a U.S. and Saudi-backed candidate. His leadership is expected to play a crucial role in Lebanon’s reconstruction following the 14-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Key Takeaways:

Najib Mikati becomes first Lebanese PM to visit Syria in over 10 years

Talks focus on stabilizing Syria & resolving Lebanon-Syria border tensions

Syria imposes new border restrictions amid security concerns

Saudi Arabia reaffirms its support for Lebanon’s stability

For the latest updates on Lebanon-Syria relations, Middle East diplomacy, and regional security, stay tuned.