Midnight Crackdown in Sambhal: Authorities Bulldoze Illegal Encroachments!

Sambhal: The district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal has intensified its crackdown on illegal encroachments to reclaim and protect the region’s historical and cultural heritage. On Saturday, officials cleared unauthorised structures near the Pap Mochan Tirtha as part of a large-scale operation.

Encroachments Removed at Holika Dahan Sthal and Munni Mata Temple

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra led the anti-encroachment drive, targeting illegal settlements at the Holika Dahan Sthal and Pap Mochan Tirtha in Tiwari Sarai, located on Bahjoi Road under the jurisdiction of Sadar Kotwali. A coordinated effort involving the municipality and revenue departments used JCB machines to demolish unauthorised shops and makeshift structures that had encroached upon religious sites.

“The encroachments on the Holika Dahan site behind this pilgrimage area have been removed. Strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty of illegal occupation,” SDM Vandana Mishra stated.

District Magistrate and Police Officials Ordered Immediate Action

The crackdown followed an inspection on Friday by District Magistrate (DM) Dr. Rajendra Pensia and Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishnan Vishnoi. After identifying multiple encroachments, they directed officials to take swift action to reclaim the land.

Emphasizing the importance of protecting Sambhal’s heritage, the DM assured that measures would be taken to prevent further encroachments and preserve the sanctity of religious sites.

Residents Given Limited Time, Voluntarily Begin Evacuating

In addition to the Pap Mochan Tirtha, the administration also cleared illegal encroachments near the Munni Mata Temple. Bamboo barricades and temporary structures were dismantled, and while some residents sought extra time to vacate, the demolition proceeded as scheduled. Many individuals voluntarily removed their belongings to avoid property damage.

Future Plans: Mapping Heritage Sites and Enhancing Accessibility

To strengthen heritage conservation efforts, the administration has announced:

Mapping significant heritage sites across Sambhal

Installing proper signage for better accessibility and awareness

Promoting Sambhal’s historical and cultural legacy

The local administration reiterated that preserving religious and historical landmarks is essential to maintaining the region’s spiritual and cultural identity.