Leopard Nabbed in Tech Park Area After Weeks of Tracking in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The leopard that had been spreading Fear in Gandipet and its surrounding areas was finally brought under control after 22 days of extensive efforts. The animal was trapped in a cage installed by the Forest Department in the Tech Park area.

The Forest Department had been continuously monitoring the leopard since its first sighting. The team had set up camera traps and cages at various locations to track the leopard’s movements and capture it without causing harm.

According to sources, the leopard was caught in a cage near Tech Park on Thursday morning. As soon as it entered the cage, the door automatically shut. Later, a Forest Department team arrived at the scene, safely rescued the leopard, and relocated it to a forested area.

Residents of the locality expressed relief over the leopard’s capture and praised the efforts of the Forest Department. The animal’s presence had kept people living in and around Gandipet in fear for several days, especially during the early morning and evening hours.

Forest Department officials stated that the leopard will be released into a protected forest area after a medical examination. Initially, the leopard appears to be free from injuries or illness.

It is worth recalling that after news of the leopard’s presence surfaced, the Forest Department promptly took action, including night patrols, issuing warnings to locals, and placing restrictions on movement in the area.