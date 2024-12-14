Leopard Targets Woman in Telangana Village, Locals Rush to Her Aid

Adilabad: A woman was injured in a leopard attack while stepping out near her home in Dedra village, Bazarhathnoor mandal, on Saturday morning.

Bheema Bai, a resident of the village, was attacked by the leopard near her cattle shed on the outskirts of the forest. The animal, which had reportedly been roaming the area for several days, pounced on her. However, she managed to escape by raising an alarm. Hearing her cries, locals rushed to her aid and alerted forest officials about the incident.

She was promptly taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad, where her condition was reported to be stable. The Forest Department provided immediate financial assistance for her medical treatment and is closely monitoring her recovery.

Forest officials believe the leopard entered the area in search of prey, likely targeting the cattle in the shed. Adilabad’s forests are known to be home to at least 13 leopards, which predominantly hunt livestock in the region.

The attack comes in the wake of another tragic incident on November 29, when 21-year-old Morle Lakshmi was fatally mauled by a tiger while harvesting a cotton crop in Easgaon village, Kagaznagar mandal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. The same tiger is also suspected of attacking farmer Rauthu Suresh on November 30 in Dubbagudem village, Sirpur (T) mandal.

Forest officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and have intensified monitoring efforts in the affected areas.