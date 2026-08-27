Life Convict Who Vanished on Parole for 40 Years Arrested After Living as Government Teacher

Mahabubabad: In a remarkable case, a life convict who allegedly failed to return to prison after being released on parole nearly four decades ago was traced and taken into custody after spending years working as a government school teacher.

The accused, identified as Sande Veeranna, a resident of Peddamupparam village in Dantalapalli mandal of Mahabubabad district, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the then Warangal District Court on June 9, 1983, in connection with a criminal case.

Veeranna was released on parole on December 17, 1983, but was required to return to prison on March 18, 1984. However, he allegedly failed to report back to jail and remained absconding for decades.

During this period, he reportedly joined government service as a teacher and continued working for around 30 years. Remarkably, he also received the Best Teacher Award in 2004 before retiring from service around 13 years ago.

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After remaining absconding for 40 years and 58 days, Veeranna was finally traced. On May 16, 2024, the Special Task Force of Warangal Central Jail reportedly took him back into custody.

Following his arrest, authorities reportedly issued a memo stating that he would not be eligible for parole or remission of his sentence for three years.

Subsequently, Sande Charamma, the accused’s wife, approached the Telangana High Court with the assistance of relatives and filed a petition challenging the authorities’ action.

After hearing the arguments, the High Court dismissed the petition, observing that the accused had deliberately evaded authorities for a prolonged period.

The case has drawn attention to how a person serving a life sentence managed to remain outside prison for decades and continue his professional life without returning to custody.