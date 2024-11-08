Telangana

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana on November 12, 13, and 14, the Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

Uma Devi8 November 2024 - 12:40
Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana on Nov 12-14: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana on November 12, 13, and 14, the Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that dry weather is likely to prevail in the state during the next four days.

Dry weather prevailed in Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.

