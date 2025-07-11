Liquor Outlets in Secunderabad to Shut from July 13–15

Liquor Outlets in Secunderabad to Shut: In view of the upcoming Bonalu Festival, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, C.V. Anand, has issued an official order mandating the temporary closure of all liquor outlets in parts of the city. The ban will be in effect from 6:00 AM on July 13 to 6:00 AM on July 15, 2025, covering the peak days of the Sree Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara in Secunderabad.

Liquor Outlets in Secunderabad to Shut: Applies to Wine Shops, Bars, and Restaurants

The closure order includes Toddy and Wine Shops, as well as bars in restaurants, except for those located within Star Hotels and Registered Clubs. The directive was issued under Section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, aimed at preserving public peace and safety during the festive period.

Zones and Police Stations Affected

The liquor ban will apply to areas falling under police stations in the North, East, and Central Zones of Hyderabad. The affected police stations include:

Central Zone : Gandhi Nagar

: Gandhi Nagar East Zone : Chilkalguda, Lalaguda, Warasiguda

: Chilkalguda, Lalaguda, Warasiguda North Zone: Begumpet, Gopalpuram, Tukaramgate, Marredpally, Mahankali, Ramgopalpet, and Market

Ensuring Peace During Bonalu Festival

The Bonalu Festival, one of the most significant traditional events in Telangana, often draws large crowds to temples and streets for the annual Jathara. To prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order, the police have taken this precautionary step. The order is part of a broader effort to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration for all devotees.

Citizens Urged to Cooperate

Authorities have urged liquor vendors and the general public to strictly adhere to the ban. Violations of the order may invite legal action under the Telangana Excise Act. The police have also requested citizens to support law enforcement in ensuring a smooth and festive atmosphere during the Bonalu celebrations.