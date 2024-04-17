Lok Sabha polls: AAP launches ‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ website

Delhi

New Delhi: AAP on Wednesday launched its “AAP Ka RamRajya” website to showcase the party’s concept of “Ram Rajya”, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to realise the ideals of Lord Ram in the national capital.

The website launch came ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the first phase of which will be held on Friday, and coincided with the Ram Navami festival being celebrated in several parts of the country.

During a joint press conference, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the website will showcase AAP’s concept of “Ram Rajya” as well as the work done by the party’s governments.

“Chief Minister Kejriwal accomplished wonderful things — good schools, mohalla clinics, free water and electricity and free bus rides for women — in the last 10 years for realising ‘Ram Rajya’,” Singh said.

This is the first time that Kejriwal is not among his people on Ram Navami, Singh said and alleged that the Delhi chief minister was sent to jail in a “baseless” case on the basis of statements from “false” witnesses.

AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Jasmine Shah were also present at the press conference.

