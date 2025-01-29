Los Angeles Residents Protest EPA Plan to Process Hazardous Eaton Fire Debris

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has faced strong opposition from local leaders over its plan to use a site near Los Angeles to process hazardous debris from the recent Eaton fire.

The proposal to open a disposal site at Lario Park, located in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County, has drawn protests from neighboring cities, including Duarte, Azusa, Irwindale, and Baldwin Park. Local officials are concerned about the environmental and health risks posed by the presence of toxic waste, including lithium-ion batteries from electric vehicles.

EPA’s Plan to Process Hazardous Fire Debris

The EPA plans to begin accepting debris at the Lario Park site, located at 15701 E. Foothill Blvd., starting next week. The site will process household waste materials, including potentially hazardous substances, and prepare them for disposal. The decision to designate Lario Park as a processing facility was announced on January 25, 2025, and the area has already been prepared for operation.

Despite these preparations, local leaders have voiced concerns about the potential dangers to residents. They also criticized the EPA for not consulting with the affected communities prior to the decision. In response, the EPA has outlined safety measures to prevent spills and minimize environmental impact around the site.

Community Opposition to the Disposal Site

The cities of Duarte, Azusa, Irwindale, and Baldwin Park have united in their opposition to the EPA’s plan, emphasizing the risks associated with processing hazardous materials so close to residential areas. The backlash reflects growing concerns over the environmental safety of communities already reeling from the effects of the Eaton fire.

Recent Wildfires in Los Angeles County

The controversy over the EPA’s plan comes amidst a string of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County. A fast-moving brush fire erupted in the area on January 23, 2025, quickly spreading to burn over 10,000 acres of land. The fire, driven by dry conditions and strong Santa Ana winds, has led to mandatory evacuations of approximately 19,000 residents.

The Eaton and Palisades fires, two of the largest blazes in the county this month, have claimed 28 lives, destroyed thousands of structures, and displaced numerous residents. These fires have added to the urgency surrounding the EPA’s plan to dispose of fire debris in a manner deemed safe by federal authorities but met with resistance from local governments.

Local Concerns About Public Health and Safety

Opposition to the EPA’s plan centers on fears that the hazardous waste could pose long-term health risks to residents living near the processing site. While the EPA has outlined safety measures for debris management, local leaders remain skeptical about the potential for contamination and environmental harm.